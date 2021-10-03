HomeCHINAThe largest ever invasion of Taiwan by Chinese aircraft. "This is a...
CHINAPolitics

The largest ever invasion of Taiwan by Chinese aircraft. “This is a provocation and a show of force”

Yevhenii Podolskyi

This is a daily record, the Ministry of Defense of Taiwan said, reporting 39 Chinese fighters have violated the country’s airspace. The authorities call these incidents a provocation.

For a week from Friday, the Chinese celebrate the anniversary of the founding of the PRC. Within three days, Chinese army fighters were more likely to invade Taiwan’s airspace. The Taiwanese authorities consider this a provocation and a show of force. Whenever Chinese aircraft violate airspace, Taiwan launches its own fighter jets.

This year, China has increased its military presence in the Taiwan Strait. The Beijing government recognizes Taiwan as part of its territory. In practice, there is no control over this area. China has also stepped up anti-Taiwan rhetoric against its government this year.

Taiwan will celebrate Independence Day next Sunday. A military parade will be held in Taipei and President Tsai Ing-wen is expected to deliver a speech.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe Bidenpandemicvaccineearthquake

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International