The largest ever invasion of Taiwan by Chinese aircraft. “This is a provocation and a show of force”

This is a daily record, the Ministry of Defense of Taiwan said, reporting 39 Chinese fighters have violated the country’s airspace. The authorities call these incidents a provocation.

For a week from Friday, the Chinese celebrate the anniversary of the founding of the PRC. Within three days, Chinese army fighters were more likely to invade Taiwan’s airspace. The Taiwanese authorities consider this a provocation and a show of force. Whenever Chinese aircraft violate airspace, Taiwan launches its own fighter jets.

This year, China has increased its military presence in the Taiwan Strait. The Beijing government recognizes Taiwan as part of its territory. In practice, there is no control over this area. China has also stepped up anti-Taiwan rhetoric against its government this year.

Taiwan will celebrate Independence Day next Sunday. A military parade will be held in Taipei and President Tsai Ing-wen is expected to deliver a speech.