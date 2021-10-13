School canceled in Hong Kong due to typhoon “Compassu”

HomeCHINASchool canceled in Hong Kong due to typhoon "Compassu"
Yevhenii Podolskyi

In Hong Kong, school canceled due to typhoon “Compassu”, which hit the southern coast of the special administrative region of the PRC.

In addition, trading on the stock exchange was canceled and the work of most of the public institutions was suspended.

The Hong Kong Observatory has warned that heavy rains caused by the typhoon could flood low-lying areas.

The authorities expect the typhoon to gradually begin to fade by the afternoon and, after passing through the northern part of the South China Sea, settle in Vietnam.

