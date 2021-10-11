HomeCHINAHeavy rains led to the evacuation of 120 thousand people in China...
CHINA

Heavy rains led to the evacuation of 120 thousand people in China (PHOTOS)

Gleb Parfenenko
Dozens of coal mines in a large industrial region in northern China have closed due to flooding at a time when the country is trying to increase coal production to cope with power shortages, according to Agence France-Presse, citing local media.

More than 60 coal mines have closed in Shanxi province, west of Beijing, after torrential rains forced the evacuation of at least 120,000 people.

Shutdown will have a detrimental effect on China’s electricity generation, which is trying to meet the industry’s significant energy needs during the global economic recovery. China produces 60 percent of its electricity from coal.

In recent weeks, there have been power outages in many areas, disrupting production activities. Due to the lack of electricity, the authorities were forced to temporarily abandon their ambitions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Last week, the Chinese press reported that the mines of Inner Mongolia province, a large coal-mining region in northern China, had received an official order to increase production by 98 million tons. The order applies to 72 mines.

