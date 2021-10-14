A meteorite from the asteroid belt fell on a pillow 10 cm from the woman’s head

The meteorite almost fell on the Canadian’s head. He landed on a pillow 10 cm from the woman’s head. According to the CBC, the meteorite could have come from the main asteroid belt of the solar system.

Canadian Ruth Hamilton said she was recently awakened by a dog barking in the middle of the night. A moment after she woke up, the woman heard the sound of an explosion. It turned out that it was a meteorite that fell on a pillow 10 cm from the woman’s head.

“A powerful explosion covered my face with debris,” recalls Hamilton. – I jumped out of bed and turned on the light. I didn’t know what else to do, so I called 911. ”

While the woman was talking to the cameraman, she rolled up one of the two pillows on which she slept and found a meteorite. A charcoal-gray piece of melon-sized stone pierced the roof of Ruth Hamilton’s house before falling from the victim’s bed, inches from where her head had been a few minutes earlier.

The woman reported the discovery to a group of experts from Western University in London, Ontario, who confirmed that the stone did come from space. “It’s definitely a meteorite,” said Peter Brown, a professor at the university’s physics and astronomy department.

Hamilton plans to send Brown and his team a meteorite. The scientist plans to identify the type of meteorite by the end of November, but already suspects that the stone came from the main belt of asteroids in the solar system.