Unique finds of archaeologists in Bulgaria, such was not found even in the Roman Empire

Professor Mykola Ovcharov presented unique finds in Perperikon. Among them, the rotunda ensemble makes the greatest impression. A font of the VI century was also discovered. A few days ago, archaeologists came across the second rotunda, and now open the third. The first was opened last year.

“I assume that it (the rotunda) will be bigger, which means that it is already a whole necropolis of such mausoleums. This was not found not only in the Balkans, but in the Roman Empire as a whole. These rotundas were used as imperial tombs, but here, most likely, we can talk about the highest aristocrats, maybe they are bishops, “- commented on the findings of archaeologist Prof. Mykola Ovcharov.

Sarcophagi were found in the rotunda, some of which were discovered in ancient times. But the two are not occupied. Among the finds is also a font. Coins, silver hair ornaments, reliquaries and more were also found.

We will add that during excavations a large number of coins of different periods were also found. Thus, the oldest coins were minted in the ancient Greek free city of Maroni in the IV century BC. Many silver dinars of the Byzantine era of the X-XI centuries AD and Scythian coins of the XIII-XIV centuries were also found. In addition, archaeologists have unearthed exquisite jewelry – bronze crosses, silver and bronze jewelry, as well as various applications.