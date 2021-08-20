HomeBULGARIAUnique finds of archaeologists in Bulgaria, such was not found even in...
BULGARIAScience

Unique finds of archaeologists in Bulgaria, such was not found even in the Roman Empire

Gleb Parfenenko
Unique finds of archaeologists in Bulgaria, such was not found even in the Roman Empire
Photo: iStock

Professor Mykola Ovcharov presented unique finds in Perperikon. Among them, the rotunda ensemble makes the greatest impression. A font of the VI century was also discovered. A few days ago, archaeologists came across the second rotunda, and now open the third. The first was opened last year.

“I assume that it (the rotunda) will be bigger, which means that it is already a whole necropolis of such mausoleums. This was not found not only in the Balkans, but in the Roman Empire as a whole. These rotundas were used as imperial tombs, but here, most likely, we can talk about the highest aristocrats, maybe they are bishops, “- commented on the findings of archaeologist Prof. Mykola Ovcharov.

Sarcophagi were found in the rotunda, some of which were discovered in ancient times. But the two are not occupied. Among the finds is also a font. Coins, silver hair ornaments, reliquaries and more were also found.

We will add that during excavations a large number of coins of different periods were also found. Thus, the oldest coins were minted in the ancient Greek free city of Maroni in the IV century BC. Many silver dinars of the Byzantine era of the X-XI centuries AD and Scythian coins of the XIII-XIV centuries were also found. In addition, archaeologists have unearthed exquisite jewelry – bronze crosses, silver and bronze jewelry, as well as various applications.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Editor's choice

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19EuropecoronavirusvaccinationweatherEntry rulesvaccinefireearthquakeAsia

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International