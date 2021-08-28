HomeBULGARIAScandal! In Bulgaria, the plan for the development of the country's gas...
BULGARIAEconomic

Scandal! In Bulgaria, the plan for the development of the country’s gas transportation infrastructure has been lost

Gleb Parfenenko
Scandal! In Bulgaria, the plan for the development of the country's gas transportation infrastructure has been lost
Scandal! In Bulgaria, the plan for the development of the country's gas transportation infrastructure has been lost

Bulgarian parliamentarians have found out that Bulgaria has lost a plan to develop the country’s gas infrastructure. This became clear after a statement by Energy Minister Andriy Zhivkov. It was also found out that Gazprom may have a duplicate. The Bulgarian People’s Assembly has decided to oblige Bulgartransgaz to apply to the Russian gas monopoly for a copy of Bulgaria’s gas infrastructure development plan, which includes a project to extend the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, called Balkan Stream.

A letter will be sent to Gazprom, the wording of which is being clarified. Deputies took two weeks to carry out this order. The decision was made at the suggestion of Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Energy Martin Dimitrov.

Initially, it was proposed to send a letter on behalf of the commission to the Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Nikolai Shulginov with a request to provide a copy of the current plan and all annexes to the document.

“It would be foolish to announce that we have lost our documents. I don’t want to imagine how they will mock us if this letter falls into unfriendly hands, “Stanislav Anastasov, a State Traffic Police deputy, commented on the situation. His GERB counterpart, Zhecho Stankov, who was deputy energy minister, also believes the country will be discredited.

As a result, at the suggestion of the BSP, the addressee of the letter was changed, and the parliamentarians decided that they would be Bulgartransgaz, which would be obliged to provide the parliamentary commission with a plan for the development of the country’s gas transportation infrastructure. And if it is not found (and it certainly will not be found), the company, not the government agency, which is not so ashamed, will invite copies of lost documents to Gazprom.

Source: “Russian Bulgaria”

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanvaccineEntry rulesfireearthquake

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International