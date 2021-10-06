Rising food prices have completely offset wage growth in Bulgaria

HomeBULGARIARising food prices have completely offset wage growth in Bulgaria
Gleb Parfenenko
Rising food prices completely offset the growth of average wages last year, according to the Telegraph, based on data from the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets and information from the National Insurance Institute of Bulgaria.

According to them, the average salary in the country at the end of July this year was 1148 levs (586.97 euros), and a year earlier – 1058 levs (541.23 euros), which is 8.5% more. And in the wholesale trade of food products, prices rose by 8.4%.

It turns out that the average salary for the year has become higher, but food prices have also increased by the same amount on average over the year.

