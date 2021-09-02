The royal family of Belgium is in quarantine

King Philip of Belgium and Queen Matilda canceled their public events after a family member was diagnosed with COVID-19, according to Reuters.

The palace added that the king and queen decided to limit their contacts in the coming days. The spokesman declined to say which family members had been tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Public television Wer Te reported that it was one of the monarch’s two youngest children, 15-year-old Emmanuel and 13-year-old Eleanor, and that the king and queen gave a negative test.

According to the palace, the engagement of the king and queen was canceled or postponed until Monday inclusive.