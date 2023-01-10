Named the 10 most popular beaches in the world “according to” TikTok

HomeAustraliaNamed the 10 most popular beaches in the world “according to” TikTok
Yevhenii Podolskyi
Названо 10 найпопулярніших пляжів світу

Thanks to the study, it became known which beaches are the most popular among tourists around the world, reports Time Out.

Leisure company Destination2 conducted a study that revealed the 10 most sought-after beaches worldwide among TikTok users. In the work, hashtags and views of publications on social networks were analyzed.

Australia’s Bondi Beach took first place with over 445 million views. According to experts, it was appreciated mainly by “active” tourists, many of whom are on the social network – the beach is known for an abundance of water activities.

In second place is Pattaya Beach – 128.5 million views.

The third is the beach of the Vietnamese resort of Nha Trang.

The full list of the most popular beaches is as follows:

  1. Bondi Beach, Australia (445.8 million views);
  2. Pattaya Beach, Thailand (128.5 million views);
  3. Nha Trang Beach, Vietnam (64.6 million views);
  4. Vung Tau Beach, Vietnam (61.9 million views);
  5. Waikiki Beach, USA (43.7 million views);
  6. JBR Beach, Dubai (30.3 million views);
  7. Kelingking Beach, Indonesia (30 million views);
  8. Santa Monica Beach, USA (29 million views);
  9. Airlie Beach, Australia (27.8 million views);
  10. Whitehaven Beach, Australia (23.5 million views).

