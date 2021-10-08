Albania has declared a state of emergency over electricity prices

HomeALBANIAAlbania has declared a state of emergency over electricity prices
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has said the country is in a state of emergency due to electricity supplies.

He announced after an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers that the plan to overcome the crisis will be officially announced on Saturday, reports FOCUS.

According to Rama, this plan should help citizens from all walks of life.

“We have a situation with an unprecedented rise in electricity prices in international markets. This decision gives us the opportunity to intervene with the help of financial or administrative instruments to deal with the situation, “Rama said.

According to experts, the crisis may last until mid-2022, but this does not mean that it will end then.

“Even in this case, prices will not return to the pre-crisis period. What we need to do is protect our consumers, “he said.

