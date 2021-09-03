The Taliban has declared full control of Afghanistan, including Panjsher

The radical Taliban movement has said it has taken full control of the entire territory of Afghanistan, including Panjshir Province. This was reported by Reuters, citing sources in the organization.

A source in the region told TASS that national resistance forces in Panjshir province, which were not subject to the radical Taliban movement, denied earlier information from the Taliban that they had managed to seize the region completely.

Panjshir is the only Afghan province that has not surrendered to the Taliban. Earlier, the Turkish newspaper Yeni faafak, citing its correspondent in Kabul, wrote that control of the Afghan province of Panjshir had shifted to a radical movement.

The publication notes that brutal hostilities took place in the province, located 150 km from Kabul.

After unsuccessful talks between Taliban officials and a delegation of the National Resistance Front, militants attacked Panjsher earlier this week. Police spokesman Fahim Dashty told TASS on Thursday that the radicals had failed to hold any posts in the region.

He also said about 350 Taliban were killed in the fighting, without mentioning the number killed in the ranks of the resistance. At the same time, the radicals announced successful progress in Panjshir and their intentions “in the near future” to take control of the entire province.