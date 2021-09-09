The Taliban has banned all protests in Afghanistan

HomeAFGHANISTANThe Taliban has banned all protests in Afghanistan
The Taliban has banned protests “for a while,” the DPA reported. It came just hours after protesters took to the streets in a number of cities for the third day in a row to protest their rule, the agency said.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said that the protesters “violated public order and caused riots … so no one should try to organize protests for some time under any circumstances.”

In the future, the purpose, slogans, place and time of the protest demonstration must be notified to the Ministries of Security and Justice at least 24 hours before it is held, according to the first statement of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Protests were held in Kabul for the third day in a row yesterday. Some demonstrations opposed Pakistan’s alleged interference in Afghanistan, while others called for the empowerment of women and criticized the Taliban’s violent seizure of Panjsher province on Monday.

The main local media stopped covering street protests after the Taliban briefly detained a group of journalists on Tuesday who were covering a demonstration in Kabul against Pakistan’s interference in Afghanistan. Taliban militants have beaten at least two Afghan journalists from a popular Kabul newspaper for covering protests. In total, five journalists of the newspaper were detained for a short time, the STA reported.

