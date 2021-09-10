The first plane with foreigners took off from Kabul after the departure of the United States

Dozens of foreigners left Kabul for the first international flight since the United States left Afghanistan.

Qatar Airways charter flight landed in Doha with 113 people on board, including Americans. Another plane is scheduled for today, Friday.

Qatar asked for help in the evacuation during the visit of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. The Foreign Ministers of the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, as well as official Washington, have so far expressed their gratitude.

Qatar and Turkey have become a link between the Taliban and the outside world. Qatar’s charter flights were the first since the evacuation of 124,000 foreigners and Afghans, which ended after the Taliban came to power on August 15.

It was believed that hundreds of Americans remained in the country.