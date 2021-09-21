HomeAFGHANISTANTaliban announced intention to resume international flights at Kabul airport
AFGHANISTAN

Taliban announced intention to resume international flights at Kabul airport

Yevhenii Podolskyi

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said that technical work at the Kabul airport has come to an end, and the air harbor will open for international flights in the near future.

Mujahid said this at a press conference in Kabul, answering a question from an Anadolu agency correspondent.

“All the necessary work has been carried out to start the operation of the airport. Domestic flights are operated. International flights have not started yet. This is due to the destruction of the central radar (from the US side). The renovation has come to an end. International flights will start soon, too, ”he said.

Mujahid also answered the question of what actions the government will take if the promised financial assistance to the country is blocked or delayed.

“We are continuing our efforts to get the amount that is needed to govern the country. We are working to collect government revenue across the country. We can obtain a significant amount from trade and customs revenues. If we get these funds, we can already meet our short-term needs. The current situation cannot continue, ”the Taliban spokesman said.

A spokesman for the movement stressed that another important issue is the economic crisis in the country.

“Firstly, representatives of the previous authorities stole the money of millions of people and took them out of the country by helicopter. Secondly, our assets in world banks are frozen. Thirdly, we could not collect state revenues in a short time, when we came to power. Today the Minister of Commerce starts his duties. The situation will change, ”he said.

A Taliban spokesman commented on the DEASH terrorist attacks in recent days.

“The attack was indiscriminate. We condemn this. DEASH’s presence in Afghanistan is not as strong as it is in Iraq. DEACH failed to penetrate the broad masses. A small number of people sympathize with them. In the future, we will not allow this organization to operate in our country, ”he said.

