Resistance in Panjshir: We are moving to guerrilla warfare

Resistance forces in Panjshir are changing tactics, their spokesman Ali Maisam Nazari was quoted as saying by RIA Novosti. Resistance fighters turn to guerrilla warfare with the Taliban; Now they are retreating to the mountains, where they will continue the confrontation, he explained.

Earlier, rebel leader Ahmad Masood called on all Afghans to actively oppose the Taliban, which has seized power.

Otherwise, he said, the country risks becoming “backward, dark and far from any culture.”

In August, amid the withdrawal of the US contingent from the republic, the Taliban seized all major cities and border crossings and declared an end to the 20-year war. The only province they did not control was Panjsher northeast of Kabul, one of the smallest provinces in terms of both area and population. There, under the leadership of field commander Masood, there was a regrouping of resistance forces, according to “Focus”.

The Taliban and militias have consistently reported progress in the confrontation. However, this morning the new authorities announced that they had taken control of Panjsher, although this information was later denied.