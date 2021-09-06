HomeAFGHANISTANResistance in Panjshir: We are moving to guerrilla warfare
AFGHANISTAN

Resistance in Panjshir: We are moving to guerrilla warfare

Вони відступають в гори, де продовжать протистояння.

Gleb Parfenenko
Resistance in Panjshir: We are moving to guerrilla warfare

Resistance forces in Panjshir are changing tactics, their spokesman Ali Maisam Nazari was quoted as saying by RIA Novosti. Resistance fighters turn to guerrilla warfare with the Taliban; Now they are retreating to the mountains, where they will continue the confrontation, he explained.

Earlier, rebel leader Ahmad Masood called on all Afghans to actively oppose the Taliban, which has seized power.

Otherwise, he said, the country risks becoming “backward, dark and far from any culture.”

In August, amid the withdrawal of the US contingent from the republic, the Taliban seized all major cities and border crossings and declared an end to the 20-year war. The only province they did not control was Panjsher northeast of Kabul, one of the smallest provinces in terms of both area and population. There, under the leadership of field commander Masood, there was a regrouping of resistance forces, according to “Focus”.

The Taliban and militias have consistently reported progress in the confrontation. However, this morning the new authorities announced that they had taken control of Panjsher, although this information was later denied.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanvaccineKabulMiddle Eastfire

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International