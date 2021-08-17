Prince Harry called for support for veterans of the war in Afghanistan

HomeAFGHANISTANPrince Harry called for support for veterans of the war in Afghanistan
Gleb Parfenenko
The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, called on veterans of the war in Afghanistan to give each other moral support amid the seizure of power in the country by militants of the radical Taliban movement, reports TASS, citing a statement by the British office of the prince.

The statement called on “members of the military community to offer help to their comrades who are painfully aware of what is happening in Afghanistan.” The statement was also signed by businessman Charles Allen and historian Dominic Reed, with whom Harry heads the Invictus Games Foundation, which organizes sports games for current and former military victims.

“What is happening in Afghanistan resonates in the community of all participants in the games. Many of them have served in Afghanistan for the past two decades. We have even competed side by side with the Afghan team,” the statement said.

Prince Harry himself served in Afghanistan as part of the Royal Air Force.

