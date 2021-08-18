HomeAFGHANISTANOne of the Taliban's founders returned to Afghanistan after years of exile
One of the Taliban’s founders returned to Afghanistan after years of exile

Taliban’s top political leaders are beginning to return to Afghanistan from Qatar, many of whom have been in exile. This was reported by the BBC.

Among them is Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, one of the founders of the Taliban.

Baradar was involved in talks with the United States in Qatar after he was released from prison to facilitate the peace process. He was captured during a joint US-Pakistani operation in Karachi in 2010.

Reuters, meanwhile, said more than 2,200 diplomats and civilians had been evacuated from Afghanistan by military flights.

Early Wednesday morning, a plane landed at Frankfurt airport with 131 people. They were evacuated from Kabul to the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, where they boarded a Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt chartered by the German government.

The German airline Lufthansa has stated that it will operate more such flights in the coming days, informs Deutsche Welle.

A Dutch S-17 transport plane with 40 people on board took off separately from Kabul, the country’s defense ministry said.

Late Tuesday night, a Royal Air Force plane landed at Breeze Norton Air Force Base in the UK. According to authorities, both British and Afghans were on board.

It is not yet clear when passenger flights from Kabul airport will resume.

