ISIS militants going to attack US forces and their allies in Afghanistan – Biden

ISIS-K militants, members of the Islamic State, a terrorist organization, are looking for ways to attack US forces and their allies in Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday, speaking at the White House on the situation in Afghanistan.

Biden said he was “determined” to secure his mission to leave Afghanistan. He said he knew about the growing risks and that they needed to be considered. Among these risks, Biden cited the danger of an attack by ISIS-K, a branch of the Islamic State in Afghanistan.

“Every day we are on earth is another day when we know that ISIS-K is trying to strike at the airport and attack both US forces and their allies and innocent civilians,” he said. Biden. He also said that “every day of ground operations, we increase the risk to our troops due to growing threats from ISIS-K, and that the completion of the mission by August 31 depends on continued coordination with the Taliban, including permanent access for evacuees to the airport.”

On Tuesday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said anyone wishing to leave Afghanistan would be able to do so by August 31st. “We will not allow any evacuation operations after August 31,” he said. The Mujahideen also said that the road to Kabul International Airport was closed and that only foreign nationals were allowed to travel. “We blocked the road to the airport and only allow foreigners,” Mujahid said.

Source: TASS