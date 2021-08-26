HomeAFGHANISTAN"High threat of terrorist attack." The UK and the US recommend avoiding...
AFGHANISTAN

“High threat of terrorist attack.” The UK and the US recommend avoiding Kabul airport

Yevhenii Podolskyi

The British Foreign Office advised the British in Afghanistan to stay away from Kabul airport, explaining it as a terrorist threat. The US Embassy in Afghanistan (without explanation) also advised its citizens not to go there in the near future.

In the updated instructions, the British Foreign Office also recommended that everyone at the airport “go to a safe place and wait for further instructions.”

As it was written, there is a “constant and high threat of a terrorist attack”, traffic is “extremely dangerous” and there are reports of “ill-treatment” of people traveling to airports.

A statement from the US Embassy in Kabul recommended that people at the entrance leave the airport immediately. The warning posted on the embassy’s website does not mention the reason for its issuance. It says Americans should always be extremely careful, especially when they are in the crowd of Afghans.

On Wednesday afternoon, Sky News reported, citing a senior British source, that there was a “very high risk of a terrorist attack” during an evacuation operation at Kabul airport by the United States, Britain and other Western countries. According to this source, the biggest concern is the Afghan branch of the Islamic State called the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISIS-K).

