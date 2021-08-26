Explosion at Kabul airport (PHOTOS / VIDEO)

According to world media, the explosion occurred in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed that an explosion had occurred near the airport.

“We can confirm the explosion near Kabul airport. The victims are still unclear. We will provide additional information when we can, “he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, the British government warned that there was a terrorist threat, because of which the country advised its citizens not to go to Kabul airport tonight.

The official said that there were wounded Afghans, but there was no information about the dead.

Please don't go to Kabul airport now,

Heavy explosion in front of Abby Camp, shooting has started, USA troops used 6-8 gas bomb on people on east gate and lots of women got injured and burned,

According to an eyewitness, the Americans dropped 6-8 gas bombs, and many women were among the wounded. Ali Hassani advised people not to go to Kabul airport under any circumstances.