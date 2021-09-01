HomeAFGHANISTANCNN: The Americans have a secret deal with the Taliban
AFGHANISTANUSA

CNN: The Americans have a secret deal with the Taliban

Джерела повідомляють, що американські військові таємно вийшли з аеропорту і секретних "колл-центрів".

Gleb Parfenenko
CNN: The Americans have a secret deal with the Taliban
BGNES

The US military has entered into a secret agreement with the Taliban, according to which the Taliban accompany Americans to special exits at Kabul airport, CNN reports.

According to official media sources, the US military has made secret exits to the airport and secret “call centers” to facilitate the evacuation of US citizens.

Sources added that the Americans were told to gather in pre-determined places near the airport. From there, they will be accompanied by the Taliban, who will check their documents and escort them to a secret exit from the airport, according to BGNES.

All this is happening against the background of huge crowds of Afghans trying to leave the country.

In all, more than 122,000 people have been airlifted from Hamid Karzai International Airport since July, and more than 6,000 American civilians have been evacuated. Explosions at the airport last week killed 13 US servicemen and more than 170 Afghans.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanfirevaccineEntry rulesKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International