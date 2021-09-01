CNN: The Americans have a secret deal with the Taliban

The US military has entered into a secret agreement with the Taliban, according to which the Taliban accompany Americans to special exits at Kabul airport, CNN reports.

According to official media sources, the US military has made secret exits to the airport and secret “call centers” to facilitate the evacuation of US citizens.

Sources added that the Americans were told to gather in pre-determined places near the airport. From there, they will be accompanied by the Taliban, who will check their documents and escort them to a secret exit from the airport, according to BGNES.

All this is happening against the background of huge crowds of Afghans trying to leave the country.

In all, more than 122,000 people have been airlifted from Hamid Karzai International Airport since July, and more than 6,000 American civilians have been evacuated. Explosions at the airport last week killed 13 US servicemen and more than 170 Afghans.