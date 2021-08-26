HomeAFGHANISTANBombing near Kabul airport killed at least 60 people
AFGHANISTAN

Bombing near Kabul airport killed at least 60 people

Вибухи сталися в районі, де розташований міжнародний аеропорт імені Хаміда Карзая. BBC повідомила, що не менше 60 людей загинули і 140 отримали поранення.

Gleb Parfenenko

According to an Anadolu Agency correspondent in the Afghan capital, Kabul, after the terrorist attacks, 4 more explosions were heard from areas near Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced on his Twitter account that “American forces destroyed their own equipment inside the airport” due to explosions not related to the terrorist attacks.

The BBC, citing a senior health official, said at least 60 people had been killed and 140 injured.

A statement from Kabul’s ambulance hospital on Twitter said the wounded, including children and women, continued to arrive.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a Twitter message that they “strongly condemn” the attack and that the incident took place “in an area whose security was ensured by US forces.”


The Associated Press reported that U.S. officials, who did not give his name, believe the blast was definitely carried out by ISIS.

