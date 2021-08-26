Bombing near Kabul airport killed at least 60 people

According to an Anadolu Agency correspondent in the Afghan capital, Kabul, after the terrorist attacks, 4 more explosions were heard from areas near Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced on his Twitter account that “American forces destroyed their own equipment inside the airport” due to explosions not related to the terrorist attacks.

The BBC, citing a senior health official, said at least 60 people had been killed and 140 injured.

A statement from Kabul’s ambulance hospital on Twitter said the wounded, including children and women, continued to arrive.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a Twitter message that they “strongly condemn” the attack and that the incident took place “in an area whose security was ensured by US forces.”

Ataques en Kabul. – Más de 60 muertos y 150 heridos.

– Once marines y un médico militar estadounidense muertos, docenas de soldados están heridos.

– Se reporta una tercera explosión.

– Rueda de prensa del Pentágono a las 21:00 CEST.



The Associated Press reported that U.S. officials, who did not give his name, believe the blast was definitely carried out by ISIS.