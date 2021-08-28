Another bloody attack on Kabul airport is expected in the coming hours

HomeAFGHANISTANAnother bloody attack on Kabul airport is expected in the coming hours
Президент США заявив, що удар безпілотників США - не останній

Gleb Parfenenko
The United States considers a “very likely” new attack on Kabul airport within 24-36 hours. This was stated by US President Joe Biden, according to AFP.

The US military says another terrorist attack, similar to the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport, is “very likely in the next 24-36 hours.”

After a briefing with his national security team, Biden said that the strike by a US drone on the Islamic State-Khorasan group, which claimed responsibility for the bloody massacre at the airport on Thursday, was “not the last”, BGNES reports.

“The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks at the airport remains high. Our commanders have informed me that an attack is very likely in the next 24-36 hours,” Biden said.

