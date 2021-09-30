HomeAFGHANISTANAfghanistan: women's protest in Kabul. Taliban used weapons
AFGHANISTAN

Afghanistan: women’s protest in Kabul. Taliban used weapons

Yevhenii Podolskyi

The Taliban fired into the air to suppress a small demonstration of women demanding that Afghanistan’s new leaders respect their rights, an AFP reporter on site said.

Six women protesting outside a secondary school in eastern Kabul demanded that the girls be returned to the secondary schools that the new Afghan government closed to them in early September.

Afghan women held a demonstration under the slogan “Don’t break our pens, don’t burn our books, don’t close our schools,” AFP reports.

The soldiers dispersed the protest with shots in the air and did not allow foreign journalists to cover the event.

“Demonstration not agreed”

Mavlavi Nasratullah, posing as the commander of special forces in Kabul, argued that the demonstration “was not coordinated with the security forces.”

“They have the right to protest, like in any other country, but they must first report this to the appropriate authorities,” he added.

Independent protests erupted in many cities in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in Kabul on August 15. However, their number declined after it was announced that any unsanctioned protest would be “severely punished.”

Opening a girls’ college?

Earlier in September, the Taliban pledged to reopen high schools and colleges for girls, but some Afghans are skeptical about the promises.

– This was the last time (1996 – 2001 – PAP). They repeated that they would allow us to return to work, but this did not happen, ”one of the Afghan women professors said in an interview with a French agency.

Classes in Afghan schools were suspended in mid-August after the Taliban returned to power and the pro-Western government collapsed. They have previously been renewed for boys and girls in primary schools.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe BidenpandemicvaccineKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International