About 16,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan via Kabul airport in the last 24 hours

According to the Pentagon, about 16,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan via Kabul airport in the past 24 hours, AFP reports.

That’s a total of 42,000 people evacuated since July, of whom 37,000 have been evacuated since August 14, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

The evacuees include U.S. citizens and thousands of U.S. employees who have applied for or already obtained immigrant visas, as well as Afghans who fear repression by the Taliban because they have worked for NGOs, the media, and others who disapprove of Islamist actions.

Source: BTA