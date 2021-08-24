HomeAFGHANISTANAbout 16,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan via Kabul airport in...
AFGHANISTANUSA

About 16,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan via Kabul airport in the last 24 hours

Gleb Parfenenko
About 16,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan via Kabul airport in the last 24 hours
AP

According to the Pentagon, about 16,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan via Kabul airport in the past 24 hours, AFP reports.

That’s a total of 42,000 people evacuated since July, of whom 37,000 have been evacuated since August 14, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

The evacuees include U.S. citizens and thousands of U.S. employees who have applied for or already obtained immigrant visas, as well as Afghans who fear repression by the Taliban because they have worked for NGOs, the media, and others who disapprove of Islamist actions.

Source: BTA

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19EuropecoronavirusvaccinationweathervaccineEntry rulesfireearthquakeTaliban

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International