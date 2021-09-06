HomeUAEForeigners who lost their jobs in the UAE will receive a 180-day...
Foreigners who lost their jobs in the UAE will receive a 180-day grace period

Gleb Parfenenko
Foreigners who lost their jobs in the UAE will receive a 180-day grace period

Gleb Parfenenko

Foreigners who lost their jobs in the UAE will soon be able to stay in the country for up to six months as part of new leadership reforms announced on Sunday.

Currently, UAE law allows dismissed employees to leave the country within 30 days. But the authorities are easing the grace period and allowing people to stay at work for three to six months after losing their jobs.

This announcement brings great relief to employees because it gives them enough time to look for another job. For the UAE, this will help retain talent domestically.

“We are shortening the grace period for leaving the country after release. Instead of the previous 30 days, people will have 90 to 180 days to leave the country, “said Thani bin Ahmed Al Zayudi, the state foreign trade minister.

Projects 50: Modernization of visas, work permits

One of the key legislative changes introduced in the 50s projects is the restructuring of the entry and residence system, which is being updated to confirm the UAE’s position as an ideal place to work, invest, do business, educate and live.

This was announced as part of the reforms of the 50’s, aimed at retaining talent in the country.

Other specific regulatory changes include:

– Extension of the business trip permit from 3 months to 6 months

– Sponsorship of parents on the visa of direct family members

– Extension of the residence permit for one year in humanitarian matters

– Extension of the age limit for children at the place of residence of parents from 18 to 25 years

– Extension of the grace period for job loss or retirement to 90-180 days

