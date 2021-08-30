HomeVATICAN"Still alive." Pope Francis commented on the announcement of his resignation
VATICAN

“Still alive.” Pope Francis commented on the announcement of his resignation

Yevhenii Podolskyi

The pope indirectly refuted speculations about his imminent resignation in Italy. Francis gave an interview to Spanish radio COPE.

Today, the radio station broadcast excerpts from a long interview with Francis, which will be broadcast tomorrow. They are quoted by Italian TV channels and the ANSA agency.

When asked to comment on rumors in the Italian media about his alleged quick resignation due to ill health, the pope said: – I’m still alive. When the Pope is ill, there is either wind or Hurricane Conclave.

Papa’s disease
Francis, they say about the intestinal disease in connection with which he was operated on in July, said without going into details that his life was saved by an experienced nurse.

On September 12, the Pope travels to Budapest and then makes a pilgrimage to Slovakia.

