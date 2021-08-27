For the first time, the Pope appointed a woman to an important position in the Vatican

Pope Francis has appointed Sister Alessandra Smerilli as interim secretary of the dicastery for the promotion of integrated human development and a delegate to the Vatican Commission on COVID-19, according to the DPA, citing the Holy See.

Vatican News reported that Smerilli was the first woman to be appointed secretary of the dicastery of the Vatican administration.

She replaces Monsignor Bruno Marie Duff and Pope Augusto Zampini.

Since March 2021, Smerilli has been the Assistant Secretary of the Dicastery for the Promotion of General Human Development.