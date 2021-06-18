The President of Uzbekistan laid the first stone in the foundation of the city of New Andijan

On June 17, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev took part in the ceremony of laying the first stone at the construction site of the city of New Andijan.

This was reported by the press service of the head of state.

The city project, developed jointly with Turkish specialists, was presented on April 12.

Mirziyoyev called the construction of the city a historical event.

“For two or three years now I have been haunted by the solution of the housing problem in Andijan. There is little land here, the need for housing has only increased over the years. Apartment buildings with more than 130 thousand apartments will be built here, over 450 thousand people will live, ”the President said.

The total area of ​​the city will be 4,000 hectares, of which 2,000 will be occupied by housing, social facilities, industrial zones, and service facilities. Green zones will be created for another 2,000 hectares on the instructions of the president.

The new city project will be implemented in 8 stages and is designed for 2021-2041. This year, $ 100 million will be allocated from the Fund for Reconstruction and Development for the initial stage of work on the formation of infrastructure. 33 km of drinking water supply networks, 52 km of highways, 18 km of power grids and 27 km of a gas pipeline will be built.

At the first stage, 170 multi-storey buildings with 3,310 apartments, a school for 1,680 children, a kindergarten for 385 children and a polyclinic for 200 visits per day will be erected. During the period of construction work, more than 10 thousand permanent jobs will be created, after the completion of construction – about 100 thousand permanent jobs in the industrial, trade, social and service sectors.