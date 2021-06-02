An international convention on the simplification of customs procedures has entered into force for Uzbekistan

On May 16, 2021, the International Convention on the Simplification and Harmonization of Customs Procedures entered into force for the Republic of Uzbekistan, which was adopted in Kyoto (Japan) on May 18, 1973 (as amended on June 26, 1999).

The Kyoto Convention is a universal international treaty that regulates virtually all customs matters.

Currently, 128 states are parties to this international agreement.

Uzbekistan’s participation in the Kyoto Convention will create more favorable conditions for attracting foreign investment into the country’s economy, promote the country’s accession to the WTO, as well as improve Uzbekistan’s ratings in the annual report of the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation.

Source: official website of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Ukraine.