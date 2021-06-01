Home UZBEKISTAN

80-year-old temperature record beaten in Uzbekistan

On May 31, a temperature record of 80 years ago was broken in Uzbekistan, CentralAsia (UZ) reports with reference to the Center of the country’s hydrometeorological service.

The absolute maximum air temperature was beaten in cities such as Nukus – 41.2 degrees, Urgench – 42.9 degrees, Bukhara – 43 degrees, Navoi – 41 degrees.

In particular, the air temperature in Nukus turned out to be 1.7 degrees higher than in 2015 (39.5 degrees), in Urgench – 3.5 degrees higher than in 1933 (39.4 degrees), in Bukhara – by 2 , 7 degrees higher than in 1967 (40.3 degrees), in Navoi – 0.5 degrees higher than in 1961 (40.5 degrees).

