What you need to know about a trip to Hawaii this summer

Hawaii is reopening to tourists, with the introduction of the vaccine and the gradual easing of restrictions, leading to an increase in visitors to its beaches, coral reefs and national parks. If you are planning a vacation in Aloha this summer, here’s what you need to know about the rules of the islands when reopening and the requirements before testing to get there.

Can I go to Hawaii?

Hawaii is currently closed to most of the world, but tourists from the United States and approved destinations, including Japan, Canada, South Korea and Taiwan, are allowed to travel to Hawaii – provided they participate in a state pre-testing program.

What are the entry requirements for Hawaii?

Hawaii reduced mandatory quarantine in hotels from 14 to 10 days in December. Visitors five years of age and older from the United States, Canada, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan may circumvent quarantine if they present a negative PCR test taken from an approved supplier no more than 72 hours prior to departure.

Travelers must also register information about their trip online as part of the Safe Travels program in Hawaii and download the results of their tests before boarding the flight. Currently, travelers flying inside the United States to Hawaii do not need to pass the test before returning to the mainland of the United States – this is required by the CDC when returning from an international trip.

If you are traveling to Maui, you will need to take a second test upon arrival at Kahului Airport. The test is free, and the results are usually available within 15-20 minutes. Travelers arriving on other islands can be randomly selected to take a second test, but it will be free and you won’t have to wait long to get results.

Do vaccinated travelers need to be tested?

Currently, vaccinated travelers must pass a preliminary test to enter Hawaii. On June 4, Hawaii Governor David IG announced the lifting of travel restrictions between counties, effective June 15. After that date, residents who have been fully vaccinated in Hawaii will be able to bypass quarantine when traveling between the islands without prior testing. This decision was made when the vaccination rate in the state approached 55%.

When the vaccination rate reaches 60%, those who have been vaccinated in the United States and are traveling within the country will be able to skip testing and quarantine with proof of vaccination under the state’s safe travel program. When the state vaccinations reach 70%, all travel restrictions will be lifted.

“The reduction in travel restrictions is a direct result of our high level of vaccination and the community that has donated and done what it should have done over the past year and a half to stop the spread of COVID-19. We must make every effort to get to the point where safe travel is no longer needed to ensure the safety of Hawaiians, ”Yarmi said in a statement.

What COVID restrictions still apply?

On May 25, Hawaii abandoned the mask for people outdoors, although large groups of people still have to wear masks on the street, and they are needed for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people indoors.

Across the state, life is gradually returning to what it was before the pandemic. People can meet friends, visit museums and dine at home. Non-major stores and cinemas are 100% open in Oahu and 50% everywhere. Museums, cultural attractions and zoos are 50% open to the public. Hotels, guesthouses and guest houses are open throughout the state with some COVID-19 guidelines.

Hawaii restaurants are open for takeaway and delivery, and some places this summer advertise al fresco dining. On the island of Oahu, restaurants are open for indoor dining at full capacity, while indoor restaurants are allowed at 50% nationwide. The beaches are open with some restrictions, while the hiking trails are open with restrictions for groups: five people on Maui, 10 people on Oahu and up to 25 people on the Big Island and Kauai. There are rules of social distancing on the trails, and visitors must wear masks.

National parks are gradually opening up, although not all services and facilities are operational.

What can travelers expect?

Those who manage to go to Hawaii will find here beautiful beaches, crystal pools with waterfalls and exciting dawns and events. Perhaps not surprisingly, he is consistently at the top of the annual survey of the happiest state. Life in Hawaii is largely done outdoors, and encounters with nature are permeated by the traditional Hawaiian value of aloha`ain – love and respect for the land.