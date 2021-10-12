Two killed in plane crash in California (Video)

According to the Associated Press, at least two people were killed in the crash of a small plane in the suburbs of San Diego, and at least two others were injured.

The elderly couple was rescued from one of the houses damaged in the plane crash. At least three other houses were severely damaged and several cars burned.

The UPS express delivery company confirmed that its truck was destroyed in the accident and the driver died.

Video showing just moments after a plane crash in Santee, San Diego. According to media reports, the plane hit a UPS truck, killing the driver. 2 homes are on fire, says @MarcellaNews8. pic.twitter.com/QAF0JsPI75 — Doge 🎃 (@IntelDoge) October 11, 2021