Donald Trump (President of the United States from January 20, 2017 to January 20, 2021) reiterated that he had stopped construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline and that current President Joe Biden had authorized its launch.

“I closed the pipeline from Russia to Europe, and then Biden came and one of the first things he did was open that pipeline. But he closed our Keystone XL pipeline. He closed it and allowed the construction of the largest pipeline from Russia to Europe, in mostly to Germany, “Trump told Fox News.

Earlier, the United States said it had decided not to impose sanctions on a German company operating the pipeline, although it still considers its construction a bad idea, reminds BGNES.

The United States and Germany have issued a joint statement saying they will support Ukraine’s energy independence, which could lose money from the transit of Russian gas after the completion of Nord Stream-2.