HomeUSATrump attacks Biden: I stopped Nord Stream 2, and he came and...
USA

Trump attacks Biden: I stopped Nord Stream 2, and he came and launched it

Gleb Parfenenko
Trump attacks Biden: I stopped Nord Stream 2, and he came and launched it

Donald Trump (President of the United States from January 20, 2017 to January 20, 2021) reiterated that he had stopped construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline and that current President Joe Biden had authorized its launch.

“I closed the pipeline from Russia to Europe, and then Biden came and one of the first things he did was open that pipeline. But he closed our Keystone XL pipeline. He closed it and allowed the construction of the largest pipeline from Russia to Europe, in mostly to Germany, “Trump told Fox News.

Earlier, the United States said it had decided not to impose sanctions on a German company operating the pipeline, although it still considers its construction a bad idea, reminds BGNES.

The United States and Germany have issued a joint statement saying they will support Ukraine’s energy independence, which could lose money from the transit of Russian gas after the completion of Nord Stream-2.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanpandemicJoe Bidenweathervaccineearthquake

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International