The US government has decided to stop selling IQOS systems, why?

LifeStyleUSA

Gleb Parfenenko
The US International Trade Commission has decided to suspend the sale and import of IQOS tobacco heating systems by Philip Morris International due to patent infringement by another tobacco company. This was reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The Commission decided to infringe two patents; it is currently under “administrative review”, which will last about two months. The ban will take effect only after it is signed by the President of the United States.

A claim for infringement of intellectual property rights was filed by a competing company R.J. Reynolds Tobacco, associated with British American Tobacco. The latter belongs to the tobacco heating system under the glo brand. Philip Morris International and its US partner Altria Group do not agree with the decision of the US authorities and intend to appeal it. According to the manufacturers, such claims under patent law have not been successful in Europe.

When using tobacco heating systems, tobacco does not burn and smoke is not formed, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Project assistance
