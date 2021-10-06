The lottery participant in the United States won almost $ 700 million

According to the Associated Press, the US resident won the Powerball lottery $ 699.8 million. Winning numbers: 12, 22, 54, 66, 69 and 15.

This is the seventh largest jackpot in the history of such lotteries in the United States. Such a significant amount was formed due to the fact that no one had time to buy a lucky ticket for 40 Powerball draws, which became a new record. In the previous one, held in January 2021, there were 36 draws without a winner.

According to the agency, the lucky ticket was purchased at a grocery store in Morro Bay, California. The winner has not yet been announced and he may not yet know about his luck.

According to the current rules, the lucky winner can receive a prize immediately, but in the amount of 496 million dollars, or the entire amount, but in installments for 29 years. In both cases you will have to pay tax.

During the same draw, five winning tickets worth $ 1 million each were sold: two in Massachusetts and one each in Virginia, Florida and Arizona.

The Powerball lottery is held in 45 US states, as well as in the metropolitan area of ​​Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.