HomeLifeStyleThe lottery participant in the United States won almost $ 700 million
LifeStyleUSA

The lottery participant in the United States won almost $ 700 million

Gleb Parfenenko
The lottery participant in the United States won almost $ 700 million

According to the Associated Press, the US resident won the Powerball lottery $ 699.8 million. Winning numbers: 12, 22, 54, 66, 69 and 15.

This is the seventh largest jackpot in the history of such lotteries in the United States. Such a significant amount was formed due to the fact that no one had time to buy a lucky ticket for 40 Powerball draws, which became a new record. In the previous one, held in January 2021, there were 36 draws without a winner.

According to the agency, the lucky ticket was purchased at a grocery store in Morro Bay, California. The winner has not yet been announced and he may not yet know about his luck.

According to the current rules, the lucky winner can receive a prize immediately, but in the amount of 496 million dollars, or the entire amount, but in installments for 29 years. In both cases you will have to pay tax.

During the same draw, five winning tickets worth $ 1 million each were sold: two in Massachusetts and one each in Virginia, Florida and Arizona.

The Powerball lottery is held in 45 US states, as well as in the metropolitan area of ​​Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherpandemicJoe Bidenvaccineearthquake

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International