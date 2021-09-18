HomeUSASecurity measures near the Capitol have been tightened due to demonstrations by...
Security measures near the Capitol have been tightened due to demonstrations by Trump supporters

Hundreds of police will take care of security around the Capitol in Washington through demonstrations in support of people who stormed the US Congress building on January 6 in an attempt to undo the election defeat of former President Donald Trump.

A black fence nearly 2.5 meters high was re-erected around the Congress building, as it had been for about six months after the attack.

100 National Guard personnel are also on standby, and security personnel are conducting additional checks on passengers arriving at the nearest Washington airport to prevent violence.

The organizers of the demonstration said they expected the event to be peaceful. However, the Capitol police chief said yesterday that “there are some threats of reprisals” in connection with the event, in which law enforcement agencies will try to avoid clashes between supporters and opponents of Trump.

