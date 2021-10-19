Plane crash in Texas: miraculously all passengers survived (Video)

HomeUSAPlane crash in Texas: miraculously all passengers survived (Video)
Passengers survived the plane crash, CNN reports.

Television says the plane was to fly to Boston. He failed to gain the required height on takeoff and he flew off the runway. He pushed a fence at Houston Airport and caught fire in a nearby field.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and managed to put out the fire.

The crew and passengers, fortunately, managed to evacuate unharmed. Two of the passengers were hospitalized for a short time. One of them complained of back pain, and the other had difficulty breathing.

After inspection, both passengers were returned to the airport.

An investigation into the causes of the incident has been launched.

