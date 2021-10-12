HomeUSAOn the island of La Palma, they are expecting to explode from...
USA

On the island of La Palma, they are expecting to explode from behind a volcano. The authorities are evacuating people en masse

Yevhenii Podolskyi

More than half a million people were evacuated on Tuesday following a lava flow from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, operating since September, to several industrial plants, including chemical materials.

According to civil defense, the evacuees are residents of El Paso and Los Llanos de Aridane in the southwestern part of the island. She recalled that about 3,000 people were evacuated there on Monday after volcanic magma took over the cement plant, which contributed to the release of toxic gases.

The road to Tazacorte was also closed on Tuesday morning due to a strong lava flow. The services expect that a possible decision to return home to residents of evacuated cities will be made only after a day’s analysis of air quality.

Services confirmed that the factories where lava erupted on Tuesday could contain materials that could explode on contact with boiling magma.

About 5,000 students were unable to attend schools in the southwest of La Palma on Tuesday. Classes can be resumed no earlier than Thursday.

Meanwhile, there was another road paralysis at La Palma airport on Tuesday morning. This is the result of the suspension of flights of passenger lines serving this direction.

