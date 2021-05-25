Home ECUADOR

Leonardo DiCaprio is allocating $ 43 million to rebuild the Galapagos Islands

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has teamed up with environmental group Re: Wild and promised to allocate $ 43 million to restore the Galpagos Islands. It will contribute to environmental efforts by non-governmental organizations on all islands. He announced his collaboration on his Instagram channel. Conservation programs will focus on the return of 54 endangered species and 13 other extinct species on Florean Island in an attempt to restore it.

An actor with a huge fan base around the world and a staggering 48 million followers on Instagram. It seeks to “recreate” beautiful islands and is supported by the Office of National Parks, the Ministry of Environment and Water of Ecuador and the Charles Darwin Foundation.

Leonardo DiCaprio is allocating $ 43 million to rebuild the Galapagos Islands

Conservation efforts are also aimed at protecting the desert here from tourism. Part of the funds will also be used for captive breeding programs aimed at preventing the extinction of a number of animal species, including the pink iguana, as well as other marine resources.

  In the United States, a train with ammonia derailed. People are being evacuated

Leonardo DiCaprio said: “Wildlife is shrinking around the world. We have degraded three-quarters of the wildlife and pushed more than 1 million species to the brink of extinction. More than half of the desert left on Earth could disappear in the next few decades … if we don’t we will act decisively … The heroes of the environment that the planet needs are already here. Now we must all accept the challenge and join them. “

Follow us on Google News

Also read

The White House confirms the date of the meeting between Putin and Biden

RUSSIA
The meeting of the Presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, will take place on June 16...
Read more

Blinken and Lavrov prepare the ground for a Russia-US summit

RUSSIA
Anthony Blinken and Sergei Lavrov held their first bilateral meeting in Reykjavik to pave the way for a Russia-US summit and try to put...
Read more

Actual

Washington cuts sanctions against Nord Stream 2

RUSSIA
Washington intends to partially abandon the introduction of sanctions against Nord Stream 2. As reported by the American publications Politico and Axios, this is...

In the United States, a train with ammonia derailed. People are being evacuated

USA
A Union Pacific train carrying dangerous goods derailed and then caught fire in Sibli, Iowa, evacuating dozens of people, although no injuries or deaths...

8 best Chinatowns in the world

AUSTRALIA
Most large cities boast Chinatowns, enclaves of Chinese culture, trade and cuisine. Although none of them were necessarily planned or used according to a...

White House says social media platforms should not distribute “unreliable” content

USA
US President Joe Biden believes that social networking platforms are responsible for "stopping the distribution of unreliable content," the White House said Wednesday, even...
Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Last news

Diplomatic International Portal. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International

MORE STORIES

On May 25-26, 2021, the First Climate Dialogue “Kazakhstan-Ukraine” is being...

UK has identified 30 cases of blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine series has not passed quality...

Violators of COVID rules are fined at airports

Violators of COVID rules are fined at airports