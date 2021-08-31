HomeUSAIn California, fires destroyed 756 sq. km of forests
USA

In California, fires destroyed 756 sq. km of forests

Не менш 600 об'єктів прийшли в непридатний стан внаслідок пожежі «Калдор» в західному штаті США

Yevhenii Podolskyi
In California, fires destroyed 756 sq. km of forests

A wildfire that has continued in the western US state of California since August 14 has damaged an area of ​​756 square kilometers.

As a result of the Kaldor fire, at least 600 objects have become unusable, more than 20 thousand objects are under threat.

More than 15 thousand firefighters are involved in extinguishing the fire.

Meanwhile, all of California’s national forests are banned until September 17.

California’s director of forestry and fire protection, Tom Porter, called wildfires unprecedented in the history of the state.

California authorities, in turn, have warned that the fire is expanding towards the northern and southern parts of the state.

In this regard, it was decided to evacuate residents of the city of South Lake Tahoe.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanvaccinefireEntry rulesKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International