A US Navy plane crashed into a residential building in Texas

A US Navy training plane crashed on Sunday in a residential area near Dallas, Texas, reports MTI.

The instructor and his student were ejected and avoided the accident, injuring, authorities in the small town of Lake Worth said. One of the pilot’s parachutes became entangled in an overhead power line. Burning wreckage of the T-45C Goshawk training aircraft was scattered in the yards of three houses, causing damage. A huge cloud of smoke can be seen in the footage taken at the scene.

2:30PM- Please see the statement below from #YourFWFD regarding the #LakeWorth aircraft incident. Moving forward, media inquiries should be directed to @lakeworthpd. We are grateful for the teamwork & coordination today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims. #FWFDUpdate pic.twitter.com/sfzH7IiSDq — Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) September 19, 2021

“The incident could have been much more serious. We were incredibly lucky that the plane crashed into the yard, not the residents,” said Ryan Arthur, head of the local fire department.

It is known that only three people needed medical attention.