A state of emergency has been declared at the American air base in Ohio after the shooting

Gleb Parfenenko
A state of emergency has been declared at the American air base in Ohio after the shooting

A state of emergency has been declared at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio following reports that a man opened fire at the base’s National Aerospace Intelligence Center, the 88th Air Wing’s press service said late in the evening.

At about 9.25 pm, the base’s crews responded to reports of a shooting at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center in Zone A of the air base.

Security forces are currently searching the buildings.

A state of emergency has been declared through loudspeakers at the base.

