A powerful earthquake in Alaska

Gleb Parfenenko
A strong earthquake measuring 7.0 on the Richter scale struck Alaska.

According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center, a magnitude 6.5 earthquake was recorded near Kodiak, Alaska. The magnitude of the earthquake was later overestimated by 7.0 on the Richter scale.

The epicenter was 269 kilometers from Sand Point, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There are no reports of injuries yet. After the earthquake, US authorities did not issue a tsunami warning.

