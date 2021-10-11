A powerful earthquake in Alaska

A strong earthquake measuring 7.0 on the Richter scale struck Alaska.

Two massive #earthquakes in the Pacific, M7 in #Alaska just this morning UTC… more worryingly the mid M6 in #Hawaii where the #Kilauea was already erupting pic.twitter.com/4Ht4jRuT8Y — 𝔻𝕚𝕤𝕔𝕝𝕠𝕤𝕦𝕣𝕖 ℕ𝕖𝕨𝕤 🔅 (@2016Disclosure) October 11, 2021

According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center, a magnitude 6.5 earthquake was recorded near Kodiak, Alaska. The magnitude of the earthquake was later overestimated by 7.0 on the Richter scale.

The epicenter was 269 kilometers from Sand Point, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There are no reports of injuries yet. After the earthquake, US authorities did not issue a tsunami warning.