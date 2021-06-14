Home GREAT BRITAIN

Joe Biden blundered again. This time through the “aviators”

“The President of the United States and his dark glasses have arrived to Her Majesty,” the British press sneers. Joe Biden came to the UK for the G7 Summit. At the parade, which was hosted by Elizabeth II, he appeared in large “aviators”. Royal protocol strongly condemns such accessories in the presence of Her Majesty. Then Biden, apparently, was shown a mistake, and in the following frames the president is already without glasses.

Even before the visit, the media of both countries worried about the observance of the protocol. Biden is Irish by birth, but Catholic by religion, and he did not bow to the queen. American journalists write that his mother advised him so 39 years ago, when Senator Biden met with Elizabeth for the first time.

  President Joe Biden's first overseas visit kicks off

Now he has become the 13th President of the United States, with whom the Queen spoke personally: these are all American leaders during her reign, with the exception of Lyndon Johnson.

