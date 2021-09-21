British police have identified Russian Denis Sergeyev as the third suspect in the Skripal case. He was charged and put on the wanted list, according to the BBC.

Former General Intelligence Officer (GRU) Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia were poisoned in the English city of Salisbury in March 2018, sitting on a bench in a city park. The case caused an international scandal.

The investigation established that the “Newbie” was used. At the moment, the British services have found guilty two employees of the GRU – Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov. They themselves claim that they visited the UK as tourists and are not connected with the secret services.

The two entered the country on March 2, 2018 through Gatwick Airport. According to the British police, their real names are Anatoly Chepiga and Alexander Myshkin. The third defendant, Denis Sergeev, used the name Sergei Fedotov and arrived at Heathrow Airport the same day.

Police said they had evidence that the three acted as one team in the poisoning of Serhiy Skrypal. A number of meetings between them during their stay in Great Britain were recorded.

It was recently announced that the Russians suspected of committing poisoning in Salisbury in 2018 are connected with an explosion at a weapons warehouse in the Czech Republic. Evidence links the 2014 explosion and the attempted poisoning of Bulgarian arms dealer Emilian Gebrev to Russia’s GRU military intelligence unit, the BBC reported at the time.