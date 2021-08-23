A second powerful earthquake was recorded in the Atlantic Ocean

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake shook the South Sandwich Islands again, the US Geophysical Institute said this morning, quoted by DPA.

The quake was recorded at 21:33 GMT, and its epicenter was 14 km below the earth’s surface and about 150 km from the South Sandwich Islands, as well as 2500 km from the Argentine archipelago of Tierra del Fuego.

The US National Tsunami Warning Center, which registered a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, said there was no immediate danger to the surrounding coastal areas.

The Australian Meteorological Service, which recorded a magnitude 6.8 earthquake, said there was no tsunami alert.

The South Sandwich Islands are British territory in the southernmost part of the Atlantic Ocean.