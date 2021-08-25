A record number of migrants were caught trying to enter the UK

HomeFRANCEA record number of migrants were caught trying to enter the UK
FRANCE
GREAT BRITAIN

Gleb Parfenenko
dnes

The British authorities said that on Saturday they detained 828 illegal migrants who were trying to enter the kingdom across the English Channel. According to the Interior Ministry, this is a record number in one day, according to the BBC.

“On Saturday, British authorities rescued and intercepted 828 people in 30 small boats.”

On the same day, French authorities detained 193 people in 10 boats.

The previous record was set on August 12. Then the British authorities managed to catch 592 illegals, and since the beginning of the year 12.5 thousand people came to the island.

Migrants try to enter the UK via France because they think it will be easier for them to legalize their residence, get a job and social benefits.

