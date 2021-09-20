The UN has called on the United States and China to abandon the new Cold War

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said growing conflicts between the United States and China threaten the world. CNN reports that he called on states to abandon the new Cold War, which will be more serious than the previous one.

According to Guterres, the world is in a situation where the two countries are becoming “completely confrontational.” He stressed that it is dangerous for the world.

The escalation of US-China relations could lead to a “bifurcation” of the world economy, the emergence of “conflicting military doctrines” and the creation of strategies for the development of artificial intelligence, which should be avoided.

“I think we need to avoid a new Cold War because the old Cold War was easier to manage. Now everything has become more complicated, “Guterres concluded.