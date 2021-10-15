HomeInternational organizationsUN3 billion people worldwide cannot afford healthy food
3 billion people worldwide cannot afford healthy food

Yevhenii Podolskyi

“About 3 billion people – about 40% of the world’s population – cannot afford healthy food.” This was stated by UN Secretary General António Guterres in a video message on the occasion of World Food Day, BGNES reports.

Guterres also noted that due to the COVID pandemic and the problems that have arisen in the economies of all countries, the situation has worsened – about 140 million people are now experiencing food shortages.

“At the same time, how we grow, consume and process food is a burden on our planet. They are creating unprecedented climate and environmental challenges that cost us trillions of dollars, ”he said.

