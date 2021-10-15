3 billion people worldwide cannot afford healthy food

“About 3 billion people – about 40% of the world’s population – cannot afford healthy food.” This was stated by UN Secretary General António Guterres in a video message on the occasion of World Food Day, BGNES reports.

“Today 40% of humanity cannot afford healthy food, which is 3 billion people,” he said.

Guterres also noted that due to the COVID pandemic and the problems that have arisen in the economies of all countries, the situation has worsened – about 140 million people are now experiencing food shortages.

“At the same time, how we grow, consume and process food is a burden on our planet. They are creating unprecedented climate and environmental challenges that cost us trillions of dollars, ”he said.